China's int'l trade in goods, services hits 4.24 trln yuan in December

Xinhua) 09:39, January 20, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 13, 2023 shows a view of the container terminal of Haikou Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's international trade in goods and services stood at 4.24 trillion yuan, or 606.9 billion U.S. dollars, in December 2022, down 6 percent year on year, official data showed on Thursday.

Exports of goods came in at 2.05 trillion yuan, and imports hit nearly 1.65 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 402.2 billion yuan, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Services exports totaled 230.8 billion yuan last month, and services imports were at 307.3 billion yuan, resulting in a trade deficit of 76.5 billion yuan.

Transport was the biggest services trade contributor, with a 165.1-billion-yuan trade volume, the data showed.

