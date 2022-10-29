China's international trade in goods, services up 10 pct in September

Xinhua) 09:55, October 29, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The export and import of China's international trade in goods and services in September, 2022, hit 4.2833 trillion yuan (about 615.2 billion U.S. dollars), up 10 percent compared with the same time last year, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said Friday.

Of the total, export of goods recorded 2.1291 trillion yuan and import of goods reached 1.6454 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 483.7 billion yuan.

Export of services recorded 213.1 billion yuan and import of services totaled 295.7 billion yuan, resulting in a deficit of 82.6 billion yuan.

In terms of the major items, the export and import of transport services, other business services, travel services, and telecommunications, computer and information services registered 185.4 billion yuan, 89 billion yuan, 81.3 billion yuan and 51.7 billion yuan respectively.

