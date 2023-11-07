Chinese VP meets Irish deputy PM

Xinhua) 11:29, November 07, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Micheal Martin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Micheal Martin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland, in Beijing on Monday.

Under the strategic guidance and promotion of the leaders of the two countries, China and Ireland have become a good example of friendly coexistence and win-win cooperation between countries with different histories, cultures, and political systems, Han said, adding that to develop China-Ireland relations, the foundation is solid and conditions sound.

Next year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Ireland. The two sides should consolidate political mutual trust, tap the potential of practical cooperation, strengthen public support for friendship, and work together to push for new achievements in China-Ireland mutually beneficial strategic partnerships, said Han.

Han added that Ireland is a significant member of the European Union (EU) and China-Ireland relations are a considerable part of China-EU relations, expressing the hope that Ireland will continue to play a positive and constructive role in China-EU cooperation.

Martin said that Ireland and China enjoy profound friendship, and cooperation in various fields has expanded in recent years. Ireland is willing to take next year's 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Ireland and China as an opportunity to strengthen exchanges with China in various fields, jointly promote EU-China cooperation, and push for greater development of Ireland-China and EU-China relations.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Micheal Martin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)