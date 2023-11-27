Chinese, Irish legislators pledge to promote cooperation

Xinhua) 13:06, November 27, 2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Legislators from China and Ireland have expressed willingness to promote cooperation between the two countries in such areas as green development this week during a Chinese delegation's visit in Ireland.

The delegation was led by Zheng Jianbang, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, at the invitation of the Irish parliament.

During the visit from Wednesday to Saturday, Zheng held talks with Cathaoirleach of Seanad Eireann Jerry Buttimer and Leas-Cheann Comhairle of Dail Eireann Catherine Connolly, and visited County Kildare.

China and Ireland have established diplomatic relations for more than 40 years, insisting on friendly relations and win-win cooperation, with fruitful results in various fields, Zheng said.

In the face of the changing, chaotic international situation and the downward pressure on the world economy, China and Ireland should consolidate political mutual trust, respect each other's core interests and major concerns, continue to deepen practical cooperation, tap the potential for cooperation in such fields as digital economy, biomedicine and green development, jointly safeguard multilateralism, and join hands to deal with global challenges, Zheng said.

The National People's Congress of China is willing to maintain interaction with the parliament of Ireland at all levels, strengthen mutual learning and appreciation, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, Zheng said.

The Irish side said it adheres to the one-China policy and admires China's development achievements, and it attaches great importance to cooperation with China.

Noting that next year will mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ireland and China, the Irish side said it would like to maintain friendly exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries, deepen cooperation in such fields as trade and investment, and green development, so as to push forward greater development of Ireland-China relations.

