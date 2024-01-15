In Numbers: China's ice, snow industry sees robust growth

Ecns.cn) 15:32, January 15, 2024

The number of Chinese tourists who participated in ice-snow activities from 2022 to 2023 resulted in 312 million passenger trips being taken, and generated revenue reaching 349 billion yuan ($49.9 billion).

And the number is forecast to exceed 400 million passenger trips, generating an estimated revenue of 550 billion yuan during the 2023-2024 snow season.

