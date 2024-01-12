Home>>
Small onions turn into enchanting crystal elves
(People's Daily App) 15:01, January 12, 2024
While tending to small onions in a vegetable field, a netizen in China's Guizhou Province made a surprising discovery one night. The small onions had formed transparent crystal-like coatings, transforming them into enchanting little elves.
