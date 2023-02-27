Indian gov't says no restrictions on export of onions

Xinhua) 13:25, February 27, 2023

NEW DELHI, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Indian government on Sunday said there was no ban on exports of onions from the South Asian country, but the export of onion seeds is restricted.

According to the federal ministry of commerce and industry, India has exported onions worth 523.8 million U.S. dollars from April to December 2022.

"Government has not restricted or prohibited the export of onion. The extant export policy of onions is 'Free'. Only the export of onion seed is 'Restricted' and that too is permitted under Authorization from Directorate General of Foreign Trade," the ministry said.

On Saturday, federal minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal described the reports on a ban on onion exports from India to other countries as misleading.

"There is no ban on onion exports from India to any country and misleading statements suggesting the contrary is unfortunate. In fact, from July-December 2022, onion exports have consistently been above the 40 million U.S. dollars mark every month, benefiting our Annadatas (food givers)," Goyal said in a statement.

