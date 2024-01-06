North China land port handles 3,294 China-Europe freight train trips in 2023
HOHHOT, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region handled 3,294 China-Europe freight train trips throughout 2023, a surge of 30.8 percent year on year, the local entry-exit border checkpoint said Saturday.
Import and export cargo throughput handled by the port totaled 4.08 million tonnes, an increase of 34.5 percent year on year. The port handled 375,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of goods during the year, an increase of 39.4 percent.
Erenhot Port is the largest land port between China and Mongolia, and the only port of entry and exit on the middle corridor of the China-Europe freight train service.
Goods transported by China-Europe freight trains passing through Erenhot Port include footwear and apparel, mechanical and electrical products, vehicles and car parts, among some 1,000 categories of commodities.
