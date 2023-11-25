China-Europe freight train network covers all of Europe
A China-Europe freight train departs from a railway station in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 29, 2023. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Some 81,000 China-Europe freight train trips have been made to date, providing services for 217 cities in 25 European countries, a National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) official said on Friday.
"China-Europe freight trains have reshaped the international transport routes in Asia and Europe, built a new platform for economic cooperation, and helped ensure the stability of global industrial and supply chains," NDRC official Xu Jianping told a press conference.
The China-Europe Railway Express has become a flagship enterprise of China's Belt and Road Initiative. In the future, China and Europe will explore new transport routes, promote the alignment of rules and standards, and strengthen cooperation to improve the China-Europe freight train services, Xu added.
