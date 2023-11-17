China's largest land port grows in China-Europe freight train trips

Xinhua) 21:23, November 17, 2023

HARBIN, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Manzhouli, China's largest land port, handled 4,157 China-Europe freight train trips in the first ten months of this year, up 4 percent year on year, according to China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

During this period, the China-Europe freight trains transported 449,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo via the port, up 17.3 percent year on year.

At present, 21 China-Europe freight train routes pass through the port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The imports and exports through Manzhouli port mainly include daily necessities, industrial machinery, and agricultural and sideline products.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)