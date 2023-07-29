First direct China-Central Asia freight train from Guiyang leaves for Almaty of Kazakhstan

Xinhua) 09:36, July 29, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows the first direct China-Central Asia freight train from Dulaying international land-sea logistics port in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A cargo train left Dulaying international land-sea logistics port on Friday for Almaty of Kazakhstan, marking the launch of the first direct China-Central Asia rail-road intermodal freight train service from Guiyang.

About 1,300 tonnes of agricultural products will be transported from Kazakhstan to Guiyang on the return journey. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows the first direct China-Central Asia freight train from Dulaying international land-sea logistics port leaving Dulaying Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A cargo train left Dulaying international land-sea logistics port on Friday for Almaty of Kazakhstan, marking the launch of the first direct China-Central Asia rail-road intermodal freight train service from Guiyang.

About 1,300 tonnes of agricultural products will be transported from Kazakhstan to Guiyang on the return journey. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows the first direct China-Central Asia freight train from Dulaying international land-sea logistics port leaving Dulaying Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A cargo train left Dulaying international land-sea logistics port on Friday for Almaty of Kazakhstan, marking the launch of the first direct China-Central Asia rail-road intermodal freight train service from Guiyang.

About 1,300 tonnes of agricultural products will be transported from Kazakhstan to Guiyang on the return journey. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows the first direct China-Central Asia freight train from Dulaying international land-sea logistics port leaving Dulaying Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A cargo train left Dulaying international land-sea logistics port on Friday for Almaty of Kazakhstan, marking the launch of the first direct China-Central Asia rail-road intermodal freight train service from Guiyang.

About 1,300 tonnes of agricultural products will be transported from Kazakhstan to Guiyang on the return journey. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows the first direct China-Central Asia freight train from Dulaying international land-sea logistics port in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A cargo train left Dulaying international land-sea logistics port on Friday for Almaty of Kazakhstan, marking the launch of the first direct China-Central Asia rail-road intermodal freight train service from Guiyang.

About 1,300 tonnes of agricultural products will be transported from Kazakhstan to Guiyang on the return journey. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows the first direct China-Central Asia freight train from Dulaying international land-sea logistics port in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A cargo train left Dulaying international land-sea logistics port on Friday for Almaty of Kazakhstan, marking the launch of the first direct China-Central Asia rail-road intermodal freight train service from Guiyang.

About 1,300 tonnes of agricultural products will be transported from Kazakhstan to Guiyang on the return journey. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows the first direct China-Central Asia freight train from Dulaying international land-sea logistics port in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A cargo train left Dulaying international land-sea logistics port on Friday for Almaty of Kazakhstan, marking the launch of the first direct China-Central Asia rail-road intermodal freight train service from Guiyang.

About 1,300 tonnes of agricultural products will be transported from Kazakhstan to Guiyang on the return journey. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows the first direct China-Central Asia freight train from Dulaying international land-sea logistics port in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A cargo train left Dulaying international land-sea logistics port on Friday for Almaty of Kazakhstan, marking the launch of the first direct China-Central Asia rail-road intermodal freight train service from Guiyang.

About 1,300 tonnes of agricultural products will be transported from Kazakhstan to Guiyang on the return journey. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows the first direct China-Central Asia freight train (L) from Dulaying international land-sea logistics port in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A cargo train left Dulaying international land-sea logistics port on Friday for Almaty of Kazakhstan, marking the launch of the first direct China-Central Asia rail-road intermodal freight train service from Guiyang.

About 1,300 tonnes of agricultural products will be transported from Kazakhstan to Guiyang on the return journey. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows the first direct China-Central Asia freight train from Dulaying international land-sea logistics port leaving Dulaying Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A cargo train left Dulaying international land-sea logistics port on Friday for Almaty of Kazakhstan, marking the launch of the first direct China-Central Asia rail-road intermodal freight train service from Guiyang.

About 1,300 tonnes of agricultural products will be transported from Kazakhstan to Guiyang on the return journey. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)