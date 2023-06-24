China-Europe freight train services expand in first 5 months
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China-Europe freight train services saw solid growth from January to May this year, with the transport capacity and efficiency continuously rising.
The number of China-Europe freight train services increased by 16 percent year on year to 7,126 trips in the first five months of the year, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.
Some 774,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) of goods were transported via the freight trains during this period, up 31 percent from a year ago, the company said.
In May alone, the number of China-Europe freight train trips increased 13 percent year on year to 1,515. The trains transported about 165,000 TEU of goods, marking an increase of 29 percent from a year ago.
As of the end of May, the freight train services had reached 213 cities in 25 European countries.
Photos
- 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition kicks off
- Ancient city explores innovative transformation to gain new vitality
- Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry
- Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
Related Stories
- Xinjiang's Alataw Pass handles 3,000th China-Europe freight train this year
- European poll highlights willingness to see China as partner
- Europe frets about U.S. electric car, battery factory subsidies: NYT
- Eurozone financial stability outlook remains fragile: ECB
- Cold-chain freight train service links Xi'an, Moscow
- Stocks fall on European markets as fears of U.S. debt default grow
- Commentary: This UK magazine pretends to be European. It's not
- European Central Bank slows pace of rate hikes amid lowering yet sticky inflation
- Interview: Europe must not become vassal of U.S.: political expert
- Sharpest increase in European military spending in 3 decades: SIPRI
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.