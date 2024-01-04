Installed capacitiy of new energy surges in east China's Shandong

JINAN, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- East China's Shandong Province's combined installed capacity of photovoltaic and wind power had surpassed 82.28 million kW by the end of 2023, ranking first among all provincial branches of State Grid, data from the Shandong branch of State Grid showed.

Shandong had the highest installed capacity of photovoltaic power in China, at 56.38 million kW, while wind power in the province had a capacity of 25.91 million kW.

Since 2016, when the combined capacity exceeded 10 million kW, Shandong's installed capacity of photovoltaic and wind power has witnessed an average annual growth of 30 percent.

In 2023, 31 wind farms, 68 photovoltaic power stations and 50 energy storage power stations were connected to the grid in Shandong. Power generation from photovoltaic and wind reached 115 billion kWh last year, accounting for 22.6 percent of the province's total power generation.

