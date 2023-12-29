Shandong's Yantai City promotes high-quality development in manufacturing

Xinhua) 15:21, December 29, 2023

A robot processes hydraulic motors at the intelligent manufacturing industrial park of Eddie Precision Machinery Co., Ltd. in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Employees operate at a workshop at the intelligent manufacturing industrial park of Eddie Precision Machinery Co., Ltd. in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Employees work at an excavator assembly line of a Develon subsidiary in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 26, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An employee processes hydraulic motors at the intelligent manufacturing industrial park of Eddie Precision Machinery Co., Ltd. in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A robot processes hydraulic motors at the intelligent manufacturing industrial park of Eddie Precision Machinery Co., Ltd. in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An employee transfers hydraulic motors at the intelligent manufacturing industrial park of Eddie Precision Machinery Co., Ltd. in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Excavators on order are pictured at a Develon subsidiary in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 26, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Employees work at an excavator assembly line of a Develon subsidiary in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 26, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Employees operate at a workshop of the intelligent manufacturing industrial park of Eddie Precision Machinery Co., Ltd. in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

An employee works at a wheel loader assembly line of a Develon subsidiary in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 26, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Employees work at an excavator assembly line of a Develon subsidiary in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 26, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An employee processes hydraulic motors at the intelligent manufacturing industrial park of Eddie Precision Machinery Co., Ltd. in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

An employee processes multi-wire sawing equipment at a workshop of Yantai Likai Numerical Control Technology Co., Ltd. in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 26, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An employee operates at a workshop of Yantai Hongyuan Oxygen Industrial Inc. in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Employees operate at a workshop of Yantai Hongyuan Oxygen Industrial Inc. in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An employee assembles multi-wire sawing equipment at a workshop of Yantai Likai Numerical Control Technology Co., Ltd. in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 26, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

An employee assembles multi-wire sawing equipment at a workshop of Yantai Likai Numerical Control Technology Co., Ltd. in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 26, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

An employee operates at a workshop of Yantai Hongyuan Oxygen Industrial Inc. in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Technicians operate at a laboratory of RemeGen Co., Ltd. in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 26, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Technicians operate at a workshop of RemeGen Co., Ltd. in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 26, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

An employee assembles multi-wire sawing equipment at a workshop of Yantai Likai Numerical Control Technology Co., Ltd. in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 26, 2023. Yantai City has been promoting high-quality development in manufacturing by fostering innovative enterprises since 2022 to complete, strengthen and expand the industrial chain. Value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size rose 11.6 percent year on year in Yantai during the first three quarters of 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)