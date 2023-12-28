In pics: winter production at marine ranch in E China

Xinhua) 11:12, December 28, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2023 shows boats sailing at a marine ranch in Ailun Bay of Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2023 shows fishermen harvesting abalones at a marine ranch in Ailun Bay of Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

