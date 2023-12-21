China aims to improve manufacturing qualities significantly by 2027
A worker works in a warehouse of a leading motorcycle wheel hub manufacturing enterprise in Dianjiang County of Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China aims to improve its manufacturing qualities significantly by 2027, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the manufacturing enterprises' quality management capabilities will be significantly enhanced, as more and more high-end products are made, said a guideline jointly issued by the MIIT, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the National Financial Regulatory Administration.
The guideline outlined four key objectives for enterprises, including increasing their knowledge of manufacturing qualities, strengthening quality development abilities, promoting the digitization of quality management, and evaluating quality management capabilities.
China's manufacturing sector topped the world in size for 13 consecutive years in 2022, with the added value of this sector contributing to over 30 percent of the world's total, according to a flagship report titled the Global Supply Chain Promotion Report released by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade in November.
