China's non-manufacturing sector maintains expansion in November
(Xinhua) 13:28, November 30, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's non-manufacturing activity maintained expansion in November, with the purchasing managers' index for the sector reaching 50.2, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.
