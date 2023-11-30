We Are China

China's non-manufacturing sector maintains expansion in November

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's non-manufacturing activity maintained expansion in November, with the purchasing managers' index for the sector reaching 50.2, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

