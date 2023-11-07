Qinhuangdao Economic, Technological Dev't Zone to build equipment manufacturing base

Xinhua) 10:45, November 07, 2023

Intelligent mechanical equipment operates on a production line of a steel pipe manufacturing company in the Qinhuangdao Economic and Technological Development Zone, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

The Qinhuangdao Economic and Technological Development Zone (QETDZ) has been endeavoring to build an equipment manufacturing base in recent years, in an effort to advance high-quality regional economic development. It is now home to more than 90 equipment manufacturing enterprises.

A man works at the workshop of a heavy equipment manufacturing company in the Qinhuangdao Economic and Technological Development Zone, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A man works on the production line of a steel pipe manufacturing company in the Qinhuangdao Economic and Technological Development Zone, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Workers operate equipment at the workshop of a voltage transformer manufacturing company at the Qinhuangdao Economic and Technological Development Zone, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A man works at the workshop of a heavy equipment manufacturing company in the Qinhuangdao Economic and Technological Development Zone, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A man works at the workshop of a steel pipe manufacturing company in the Qinhuangdao Economic and Technological Development Zone, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A worker conducts a welding operation at the workshop of a heavy equipment manufacturing company at the Qinhuangdao Economic and Technological Development Zone, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

People work at the workshop of a heavy equipment manufacturing company in the Qinhuangdao Economic and Technological Development Zone, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

