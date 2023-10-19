Home>>
China's automobile manufacturing industry logs robust growth in January-August
(Xinhua) 16:33, October 19, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's automobile manufacturing industry registered steady expansion in the first eight months of this year, industry data showed.
The industrial added-value of the sector surged 11.7 percent year on year during the period, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
Combined operating revenue of the industry came in at 6.17 trillion yuan (about 859.39 billion U.S. dollars), soaring 10.9 percent from the same period last year.
Companies in the sector raked in a total profit of 303.59 billion yuan in the same period, up 2.4 percent over one year earlier, the data revealed.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's industrial output up 4 pct in first three quarters
- China's industrial capacity utilization rate at 75.6 pct in Q3
- Chinese vice premier stresses developing advanced manufacturing
- 2023 World Manufacturing Convention highlights intelligent manufacturing
- People visit 21st China Int'l Equipment Manufacturing Exposition in Shenyang
- China's non-manufacturing sector maintains expansion in August
- China to set up technological system for manufacturing sector by 2025
- China's FDI inflow in high-tech manufacturing up 25.3 pct in first seven months
- S China's company applies lighting products to varoius areas
- Chinese tech firm to produce smart electricity meters in Israel
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.