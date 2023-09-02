People visit 21st China Int'l Equipment Manufacturing Exposition in Shenyang
Visitors view a piece of equipment for single incision laparoscopic surgery displayed at the 21st China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 1, 2023. The expo kicked off on Friday at Shenyang International Exhibition Center. Over a thousand enterprises in intelligent manufacturing area attended the expo. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
People visit the 21st China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 1, 2023.
Visitors view an electric helicopter displayed at the 21st China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 1, 2023. The expo kicked off on Friday at Shenyang International Exhibition Center. Over a thousand enterprises in intelligent manufacturing area attended the expo. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
A visitor views a mechanical arm displayed at the 21st China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 1, 2023. The expo kicked off on Friday at Shenyang International Exhibition Center. Over a thousand enterprises in intelligent manufacturing area attended the expo. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Photos
