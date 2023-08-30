China to set up technological system for manufacturing sector by 2025

Xinhua) 08:45, August 30, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China will put in place a preliminary technological system covering all key industries of the manufacturing sector by 2025, according to a guideline unveiled Tuesday.

The guideline, focusing on the building and application of the technology innovation system for the manufacturing sector, was released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The guideline is part of the country's efforts to tackle technological problems and scale up technological applications.

By 2027, an advanced manufacturing technology innovation system will be established, which is expected to guide enterprises to set up advanced R&D and supply chain management systems, providing an important underpinning for the technological self-reliance and strength of the manufacturing sector, according to the MIIT.

In the next step, China will further develop and apply the manufacturing technology system, optimize the allocation of innovation resources and foster new competitive edges, the MIIT said.

