Chinese vice premier stresses developing advanced manufacturing

Xinhua) 13:12, October 13, 2023

FUZHOU, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has called for efforts to vigorously develop advanced manufacturing and accelerate new industrialization to lay a solid material and technological foundation for Chinese modernization.

Zhang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the comments in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, where he attended a conference on marine equipment and made inspections from Wednesday to Thursday.

China's maritime equipment industry has witnessed rapid growth, with its design and manufacturing capability as well as equipment performance ranking among the top in the world, the vice premier said.

While focusing on key areas and frontier fields in the marine industry, efforts should be made to promote the upgrading of traditional marine equipment and offshore oil and gas equipment, Zhang said.

China is willing to work with all parties to strengthen technological cooperation in the maritime equipment industry and ensure a stable and unimpeded industrial chain and supply chain to make greater contributions to the joint exploration and utilization of ocean resources and marine ecological protection, according to Zhang.

During his stay in Fuzhou, the vice premier visited electric vehicle battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. He underlined achieving breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields and boosting the resilience and safety of advanced manufacturing.

He also called for the broader application of green and low-carbon technologies, deeper integration of modern service industries and advanced manufacturing, and efforts to foster a batch of advanced manufacturing clusters with strong market competitiveness.

