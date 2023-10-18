China's industrial capacity utilization rate at 75.6 pct in Q3

October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's industrial capacity utilization rate came in at 75.6 percent in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, up 1.1 percentage points compared to the rate registered in the second quarter of this year, data released Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Among three major industry classifications, the mining sector's utilization rate came in at 75.4 percent in Q3 and the rate for the manufacturing sector stood at 75.8 percent. Meanwhile, the utilization rate of the sector responsible for production and supply of electricity, heat, gas and water stood at 74.2 percent during this period, the data revealed.

In terms of major industries, coal mining and beneficiation, food manufacturing, as well as textiles reported rates of 73.8 percent, 71.1 percent, and 76.9 percent, respectively.

Other sectors including general equipment manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, as well as computers, information and other electronic equipment recorded rates of 78.7 percent, 75.6 percent, and 76.5 percent, respectively, according to the data.

Industrial capacity utilization refers to the ratio of actual output to production capacity. The government's statistical authorities release utilization rate data based on surveys covering around 110,000 enterprises across the country. The data is released on a quarterly basis.

