N China's Pingxiang County boosts children bicycle business
A worker arranges parts of children bicycles at a manufacturing company in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 16, 2023. Pingxiang, dubbed the "city of children wheels," has made great efforts in boosting its children bicycle business in recent years. Products here have been sold to over 60 countries and regions including Russia, Vietnam, Kenya and Sri Lanka. The value of children bicycles directly exported by manufacturers in the county has amounted to 364 million yuan (about 49.76 million U.S. dollars) in the first seven months this year. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A worker arranges tires for children bicycles at a manufacturing company in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 16, 2023.
A merchant selects children bicycles at a manufacturing company in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 16, 2023.
A worker moves children bicycle frames at a manufacturing company in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 16, 2023.
A worker assembles a children bicycle at a manufacturing company in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 16, 2023.
A worker assembles tires for children bicycles at a manufacturing company in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 16, 2023.
A worker operates on the production line of children bicycle at a manufacturing company in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 16, 2023.
A worker assembles a children bicycle at a manufacturing company in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 16, 2023.
A worker checks a wheel hub for children bicycle at a manufacturing company in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 16, 2023.
A worker stores children bicycle products at a manufacturing company in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 16, 2023.
