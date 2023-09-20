2,800 enterprises attend China Int'l Industry Fair in Shanghai

Xinhua) 13:15, September 20, 2023

SHANGHAI, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The 23rd China International Industry Fair opened Tuesday in Shanghai, attracting the attendance of over 2,800 enterprises from 30 countries and regions.

The five-day event has a total exhibition area of 300,000 square meters, with exhibitors launching nearly 1,000 new products and technologies, organizers said.

Both the number of exhibitors and exhibition space reached new record highs.

The fair has nine professional exhibition areas for products, including new energy and intelligent connected vehicles, energy technology and equipment, and industrial automation.

Xin Guobin, vice minister of industry and information technology, said while addressing the opening ceremony that, as an important window for foreign exchange and cooperation, the fair has witnessed the integration of Chinese industry into the global industrial system.

The ministry will work with other parties to foster a world-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized, continuously deepen international innovation cooperation, and safeguard the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chain, Xin said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)