China's Gansu ends second-highest earthquake response
(Xinhua) 10:16, December 29, 2023
JISHISHAN, Gansu Province, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- From Friday, northwest China's Gansu Province will terminate the level-II emergency response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Jishishan county.
The Gansu provincial earthquake relief headquarters made the announcement Thursday night, saying that the follow-up work will focus on resettling the quake-affected residents and reconstructing the quake-hit areas.
The earthquake struck the Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture last week, causing hundreds of casualties and the collapse of or damage to buildings.
The level-II response is the second-highest in China's four-tier earthquake emergency response system.
