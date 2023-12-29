Home>>
China's Qinghai ends second-highest earthquake response
(Xinhua) 08:51, December 29, 2023
XINING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Starting Friday, northwest China's Qinghai Province terminated the level-II emergency response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Jishishan county, Gansu Province, the Qinghai provincial earthquake relief headquarters said.
The level-II response is the second-highest in China's four-tier earthquake emergency response system.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Students from Jishi High School in China's quake-hit county move to another school
- Medical workers visit quake-hit area in Qinghai
- Prefab houses for quake-affected residents in China's Gansu near completion
- 11,000 prefab houses built to shelter relocated residents in China's quake-hit region
- Temporary teaching sites start classes in Jishishan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.