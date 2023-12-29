We Are China

China's Qinghai ends second-highest earthquake response

Xinhua) 08:51, December 29, 2023

XINING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Starting Friday, northwest China's Qinghai Province terminated the level-II emergency response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Jishishan county, Gansu Province, the Qinghai provincial earthquake relief headquarters said.

The level-II response is the second-highest in China's four-tier earthquake emergency response system.

