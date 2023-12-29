Students from Jishi High School in China's quake-hit county move to another school

Xinhua) 08:28, December 29, 2023

A grade three student prepares to board a bus at the Jishi High School in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Hundreds of grade three students from Jishi High School were transported to Linxia Vocational and Technical School in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture to resume class on Thursday. According to the arrangement of the education department, all the grade three high school students in Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan will resume class in other areas this week.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Jishishan County in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture on Dec. 18.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2023 shows grade three students preparing to board buses at the Jishi High School in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

This photo taken on Dec. 28, 2023 shows buses to transport grade three students at the Jishi High School in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Rui)

Grade three students are seen on a bus at the Jishi High School in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2023 shows grade three students lining up to board buses at the Jishi High School in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2023 shows buses carrying grade three students leaving the Jishi High School in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2023 shows grade three students lining up to board a bus at the Jishi High School in Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

