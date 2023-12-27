Yearender: Mass sports in bloom across China

Rongjiang County take on Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture during the "Village Super League" in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

The growing popularity of village football leagues, village basketball leagues, road running events and winter sports has boosted mass sports participation in China.

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- In 2023, China's commitment to national fitness saw remarkable growth brimming with energy and potential. This surge has transformed sports into a key part of people's daily lives, resonating with the country's efforts to be a sporting powerhouse.

GRASSROOTS SPORTS THRIVE

China's Village Super League, dubbed "Cun Chao" by Chinese netizens, has exemplified the country's development in grassroots sports and catalyzed a wave of public sports events. Initiated in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, the local football league has gained nationwide acclaim and is now seeing its influence felt far and wide.

"Cun Chao", which captivated millions both on site and online, emerged as a sporting sensation, bringing joy and excitement to local communities and beyond.

England's Premier League launched a project to help train local football coaches in the birthplace of China's Village Super League, December 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

It also joined hands with England's Premier League. A collaboration between two leagues seemingly on different levels was launched in Rongjiang on December 12, with a training program put in place for local coaches.

For Xu Bo, chief of Rongjiang County, "Cun Chao" serves as a gateway to introduce the world to Guizhou and exemplifies the joy of grassroots football.

Enthusiasm for football is not restricted to Guizhou. The "Atushi Cup", a local tournament held in Atushi city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in November also attracted thousands of spectators, with over one million watching online.

The popularity of "Cun Chao" and other grassroots sporting events has been instrumental in promoting a national fitness campaign across China in 2023.

Villagers perform a pre-match show before a Village Super League game in Rongjiang County, June 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Ding Dong, an official from China's State General Administration of Sport, noted that the enthusiasm towards these community-driven events has reflected a profound public interest in sports.

"We encourage different places to organize vibrant, diverse and unique sports events that resonate with the community," he stated.

Observers said the development in grassroots sports this year signifies a major shift in China's sports culture, with an increasing emphasis on community participation and national fitness.

RUNNING TOWARDS WELLNESS

In 2023, China witnessed a resurgence in road running events, with marathons in major cities becoming hot tickets. This trend is expected to continue in the coming 2024 as the year-opening Xiamen marathon has seen a record of over 130,000 entries.

Runners compete in the 2023 Chengdu Marathon in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Apart from road running, hiking, cycling and cross-country running have also proved appealing to the public.

With the ethos of "exercise leads to health" gaining widespread recognition, sport has become an integral part of many Chinese people's daily lives. Over 190 events had been launched online by early December, featuring more than 15.55 million participants.

RISE OF WINTER SPORTS

This year also saw a notable shift in seasonal sports preferences, with winter sports like skiing and snowboarding gaining traction. The influence of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games lingered, transforming these once niche activities into popular pastimes.

Search trends on various platforms show a significant spike in queries related to skiing, and ski resort ticket sales are soaring.

People enjoy skating at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, Jan. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Several Olympic venues have become hubs for both international and national high-level sporting events, stoking the public's growing fascination for winter sports.

The National Speed Skating Oval, known as the Ice Ribbon, has received over 500,000 visitors since it opened to the public in July 2022.

"The facilities and expertise from the Winter Olympics have not only enriched winter sports, but also turned them into a thriving industry," commented Chen Jie, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports.

Xinjiang has emerged as a popular destination for winter sports enthusiasts, with its 188 winter sports facilities, including 101 ski resorts, located across 14 prefectures and cities.

The rise in popularity of winter sports is a testament to China's evolving attitudes towards fitness and recreation, marking a shift towards more diverse and engaging forms of physical activity.

