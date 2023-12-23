Putin, Abbas urge political dialogue for settlement of Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Xinhua) 13:46, December 23, 2023

MOSCOW, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday highlighted the urgent need to resume political dialogue to settle the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

In a phone conversation, Putin informed Abbas of the steps taken by the Russian side to help de-escalate the conflict and ensure the uninterrupted supply of humanitarian aid to those in need, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Russia will continue supplying essential goods to the Gaza Strip, including medicine and medical equipment," said the statement.

The leaders emphasized "the importance of an early end to the bloodshed and the resumption of the political process of the Middle East settlement on a generally recognized international legal basis" providing for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine within the 1967 borders.

The Russian side also voiced support for the efforts made by the Palestinian leadership to advance the settlement process.

