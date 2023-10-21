Russian FM expresses hope Palestine, Israel will return to negotiating table soon

Xinhua) 10:56, October 21, 2023

MOSCOW, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that he hopes Israel and Palestine will soon be able to resume negotiations, according to the country's foreign ministry.

"I hope that everyone comes to reason and sits down at the negotiating table," Lavrov said, adding that it would then be necessary to coordinate all practical actions with the decisions of the UN Security Council, and also take into account the new realities, and how the situation has developed since 1967.

Alexei Zaitsev, deputy director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said during a weekly briefing on Friday that Russia was actively working to ensure the safe evacuation of Russian citizens from the conflict zone.

He added that Russia remained in contact with key regional actors to ensure the safe evacuation of citizens through humanitarian corridors, and on issues regarding the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that work is currently being carried out to identify those Russian citizens that wish to leave the conflict zone.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)