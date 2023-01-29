De-escalation of tensions between Palestine, Israel a pressing priority: Chinese FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:16, January 29, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Regarding the recent escalation of tensions between Palestine and Israel, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Sunday that the pressing priority is to do everything possible to de-escalate the situation and call on all parties, Israel in particular, to show calm and restraint in order to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a news media inquiry. According to media reports, tensions have recently escalated between Palestine and Israel with violence and conflicts on the rise. On Jan. 26, Israeli forces clashed with Palestinians while conducting a raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, leaving more than 10 Palestinians dead. On Jan. 27, a terrorist attack at a religious site in East Jerusalem caused civilian casualties.

"We are deeply saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the Palestine-Israel conflicts," the spokesperson said, noting that China has been closely following the recent escalation of tensions.

"We condemn all terrorist attacks targeting civilians and oppose excessive use of force," added the spokesperson.

The Palestine-Israel conflict has been recurring fundamentally because the two-state solution has not been delivered and the Palestinian people have long been denied their legitimate aspiration of establishing an independent state, said the spokesperson.

"The international community needs to act with a stronger sense of urgency and create conditions for the resumption of talks between Palestine and Israel," the spokesperson said, adding that China will continue to work hard for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question.

