Xi sends congratulations to UN meeting marking Int'l Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

Xinhua) 13:18, November 30, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping extended congratulations to a UN meeting held on Tuesday to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

In his message, Xi said the Palestinian issue is at the core of the Middle East issue, and a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue bears on regional peace and stability as well as international fairness and justice.

The peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel, and the joint development of the Arab and the Jewish nations are in the long-term interests of both sides and stand as a common aspiration of people of all countries, Xi said.

The international community should adhere to the two-state solution, prioritize the Palestinian issue on the international agenda, and help the Palestinian people realize their dream of an independent state at an early date, he said.

Xi emphasized that China consistently and firmly supports the Palestinian people's just cause of restoring their legitimate national rights, actively promotes peace talks and promotes peace between Palestine and Israel.

Saying that China supports the strengthening of the authority of the Palestinian National Authority and the enhancement of unity among all parties in Palestine, Xi expressed the hope that Palestine and Israel could resume peace talks as soon as possible so as to bring the peace process in the Middle East back on track.

Xi said China will, as always, provide humanitarian and development assistance to the Palestinian side, support its capacity building and help Palestine develop its economy and improve people's livelihood.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, China will continue to work with the international community to make positive contributions to the lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity in the Middle East, Xi added.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)