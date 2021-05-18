Home>>
Aftermath of Israeli airstrike in Gaza City
(Xinhua) 09:50, May 18, 2021
Palestinian firefighters extinguish a fire after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, on May 17, 2021. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
