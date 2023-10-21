Chinese, Malaysian FMs discuss bilateral ties, Palestinian-Israeli conflict over phone

Xinhua) 13:43, October 21, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Malaysian counterpart, Zambry Abdul Kadir, discussed on Friday China-Malaysia relations and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Congratulating China on the successful holding of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in a telephone conversation with Wang, Zambry said that the Belt and Road Initiative is conducive to promoting regional interconnection, consolidating international trade ties and bringing more opportunities for regional and world development.

As one of the first countries to join the initiative, Malaysia has always supported this important initiative and will continue to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China, he said.

Malaysia looks forward to working with China to mark the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations next year so as to push for further growth of bilateral relations, Zambry said.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, applauded Malaysia's contribution to the successful holding of the forum.

Noting this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership and the two countries will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, he said that China is ready to jointly carry out a series of friendly celebrations, strengthen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Malaysia and make solid progress in building the China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

On the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Zambry said that Malaysia applauds China's efforts to promote ceasefire, protect innocent civilians and promote dialogue and peace talks, and supports China's position on ensuring the smooth arrival of humanitarian relief, implementing the "two-state solution" as soon as possible and realizing lasting peace in the Middle East.

He expects China to play an important role in bringing the two sides back to the negotiating table as soon as possible.

Wang said that we are enjoying peace here today, but the world is neither peaceful nor fair, and many innocent people are now overshadowed by death and suffering.

China, he said, has always stood on the side of peace, international law and the legitimate aspirations of Arab and Islamic countries and China opposes all acts harming innocent civilians and violating international law.

China supports the statement just issued by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit on the situation in the Gaza Strip, he said.

In the face of war and peace, all parties should abandon all geopolitical calculations, uphold human conscience, build international consensus and cease fire as soon as possible so as to prevent a wider humanitarian disaster, Wang said.

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict, in essence, stems from the constant occupation of Palestinian land and the long-term neglect of the Palestinian people's demands for statehood, Wang said, adding that the fundamental solution to the conflict is to implement the "two-state solution" and realize the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel.

He said that China supports the restoration of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation and looks forward to bringing the Palestine issue back to the track of political settlement, and implementing the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council on this issue.

China is ready to strengthen communication with Malaysia and all peace-loving countries, and continue to make efforts for peace in the Middle East, Wang said.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)