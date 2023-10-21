Chinese, Malaysian FMs hold phone talks on bilateral ties, Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Xinhua) 11:02, October 21, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday held a phone conversation with Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir on China-Malaysia relations and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Zambry congratulated China on the success of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, noting that the Belt and Road Initiative is conducive to promoting regional interconnection, consolidating international trade ties and bringing more opportunities for regional and world development.

Malaysia looks forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with China next year and pushing for further development of bilateral relations, Zambry said.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, appreciated Malaysia's contribution to the successful holding of the forum, adding that China is ready to strengthen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Malaysia and promote the building of the China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

On the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Wang said that China has always stood on the side of peace, international law and the legitimate aspirations of Arab and Islamic countries, adding that China opposes all acts that attack innocent civilians and violate international law.

The root of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict lies in the constant occupation of Palestinian land and the long-term neglect of the Palestinian people's demands for statehood, Wang said, adding that the fundamental solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to implement the "two-state solution" and realize the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel.

China is ready to strengthen communication with Malaysia and all peace-loving countries, and continue to make efforts for peace in the Middle East, Wang said.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)