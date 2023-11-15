7 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli army in West Bank: ministry

Xinhua) 09:35, November 15, 2023

Smoke rises from a burning tire during clashes at a refugee camp in Tulkarm, northern West Bank, on Nov. 14, 2023. At least seven Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in clashes with Israeli soldiers in Tulkarm, northern West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

RAMALLAH, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- At least seven Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in clashes with Israeli soldiers in Tulkarm, northern West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry.

The clashes occurred when the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was conducting a massive manhunt for Palestinian suspects in the Tulkarm refugee camp, local eyewitnesses told Xinhua.

The IDF said in a statement that its troops clashed with "local terror operatives" and responded with a drone attack at armed Palestinians who were hurling explosives at them.

At least 196 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank since a new round of Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out on Oct. 7, according to WAFA, the official Palestinian news agency.

A man is seen inside a building damaged after clashes in a village near the West Bank city of Nablus, on Nov. 14, 2023. At least 196 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank since a new round of Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out on Oct. 7, according to WAFA, the official Palestinian news agency. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

Palestinian people are seen inside a damaged building at a refugee camp in Tulkarm, northern West Bank, on Nov. 14, 2023. At least seven Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in clashes with Israeli soldiers in Tulkarm, northern West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Palestinian people inspect the damages at a refugee camp in Tulkarm, northern West Bank, on Nov. 14, 2023. At least seven Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in clashes with Israeli soldiers in Tulkarm, northern West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Tear gas canisters are fired from an Israeli military vehicle during clashes at a refugee camp in Tulkarm, northern West Bank, on Nov. 14, 2023. At least seven Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in clashes with Israeli soldiers in Tulkarm, northern West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Palestinian people inspect the damages at a refugee camp in Tulkarm, northern West Bank, on Nov. 14, 2023. At least seven Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in clashes with Israeli soldiers in Tulkarm, northern West Bank, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

