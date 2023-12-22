Company in China's Henan sells wedding embroideries abroad

People's Daily Online) 16:30, December 22, 2023

Wedding embroidery works, including red bridal veils, produced by a company in Ruzhou, a county-level city overseen by Pingdingshan city in central China's Henan Province, have reached households far and wide, including those in foreign countries.

Photo shows wedding embroidery works produced by Ruzhou Libaijia Embroidery Co., Ltd. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Ruzhou municipal committee)

Located in the Ruzhou Embroidery Industrial Park in the city, the company, Ruzhou Libaijia Embroidery Co., Ltd., recently participated in an investment and trade fair held in Keqiao district of Shaoxing city, east China's Zhejiang Province. The district is a global textile hub.

"We exhibited over 300 kinds of red bridal veils at the fair and received orders from home and abroad. In particular, we received orders for over 60,000 square meters of spangle embroideries from clients in countries and regions including Pakistan, the United States, Türkiye, and Dubai," said Li Jian'e, an executive of the company.

According to Li, the company produces 380 kinds of wedding supplies under four categories, which are sold to over 200 cities in China. The company also exports more than 10 million wedding embroidery pieces annually, and has obvious competitive advantages compared with similar enterprises.

Li attributed the company's success to its technical advantages, customized equipment, and quality control. In August 2022, the company ordered two customized embroidery machines, with each being able to produce embroideries with two different colors simultaneously, a unique achievement in the country.

This year, Li established a branch in Guangzhou city, south China's Guangdong Province, to produce high-end products for clients in Europe, America, Japan, and South Korea, among others.

In recent years, Li has made efforts to cultivate research and development (R&D) talents and establish an embroidery R&D center. The company invests over two million yuan (about $279,876) annually and launches 10 to 20 new machine embroideries every month.

So far, the company has obtained 14 national registered trademarks, 165 national copyright registrations, 10 patents for utility models, five software copyrights, five design patents, and three items of export qualifications. It is the only nationally recognized sci-tech-focused small and medium-sized enterprise in the Ruzhou Embroidery Industrial Park.

"We plan to set up an overseas warehouse in Türkiye in 2025 and sell our products to every corner of the world," Li said.

