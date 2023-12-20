Home>>
China willing to properly manage differences with Philippines through dialogue, consultation: foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 16:23, December 20, 2023
China is willing to properly manage differences with the Philippines over the South China Sea issue through dialogue and consultation and will not close the door on dialogue and contact with the Philippine side, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
