China slams U.S. statement for attempting to endorse Philippines' infringement of Chinese sovereignty

Xinhua) 09:18, December 14, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said China firmly rejects the statement issued by the U.S. State Department to groundlessly attack China's fully justified law enforcement activities at Ren'ai Jiao and Huangyan Dao, calling it an attempt to endorse the Philippines' infringement of Chinese sovereignty and provocation.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when asked to comment on the statement released by the U.S. State Department on Dec. 10, in which the U.S. side threatened once again that the U.S. Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty extended to the South China Sea.

Huangyan Dao has always been part of China's territory and China has indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Dao and its adjacent waters, Mao said at a daily news briefing.

Mao said on Dec. 9, three official vessels of the Philippines, without permission from the Chinese side, intruded into adjacent waters of Huangyan Dao. China Coast Guard took necessary measures in accordance with the law, which were professional, restrained, lawful and legitimate.

The U.S. State Department, in disregard of the facts, issued a statement to groundlessly attack China's fully justified law enforcement activities to safeguard our rights at Ren'ai Jiao and Huangyan Dao, she said.

"The statement is an attempt to endorse the Philippines' infringement of Chinese sovereignty and provocation. We firmly reject it," Mao added.

Mao said for some time, out of selfish geopolitical interests, the United States has incited, supported and assisted in the Philippines' infringement and provocation at sea, and repeatedly made threats by citing the U.S. Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty.

Such moves blatantly embolden the Philippines' violation of China's sovereignty, seriously violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and gravely jeopardize regional peace and stability. China has made clear that the so-called arbitral award on the South China Sea is illegal, null and void, and has no binding effect whatsoever, Mao said.

"The United States itself would not implement the judgement of the International Court of Justice and international arbitral awards. In what position is the United States to tell China that it should implement an illegal arbitral award?" said Mao.

The United States needs to know that no threat, coercion or unfounded attack and accusation will lead anywhere or shake China's firm resolve and will in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, Mao said.

"China will continue to resolutely uphold its legitimate sovereignty and rights and interests in accordance with domestic and international law. The U.S.'s attempts will not succeed," she added.

