Commentary: Xi's visit offers blueprint for China-Vietnam relations

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, kicked off a state visit to Vietnam on Dec. 12.

Xi's two-day visit is at the invitation of Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, and Vo Van Thuong, state president of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Six years after his last Vietnam trip, Xi's visit continues the fine tradition of frequent interactions between leaders of the two parties and countries, akin to close relatives.

In particular, the visit is significant as this year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

During the visit, the two sides agreed on further elevating bilateral relations and enriching practical cooperation. They laid out a blueprint for the development of China-Vietnam relations and promoted building a China-Vietnam community of shared future that carries strategic significance. This visit is set to chart the course for bilateral relations in the new era and is bound to become a significant milestone in the history of China-Vietnam relations.

At present, China-Vietnam relations have made remarkable progress, guided by the spirit of being good neighbors, friends, comrades, and partners. Over the years, the top leaders of the two parties and countries have maintained close communication and frequent interactions through various means. They have carried forward their nations’ deep friendship characterized by "camaraderie and brotherhood," setting a fine example for contemporary international relations.

Vietnam considers the development of relations with China a strategic choice and top priority, while China takes its relations with Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy. Building a China-Vietnam community of shared future that carries strategic significance responds to the evolving needs of bilateral ties, and injects a strong impetus into elevating bilateral relations to a new level in the new era.

China has been Vietnam's largest trading partner for many consecutive years, and Vietnam ranks as China's fourth-largest trading partner. Annual bilateral trade exceeds $200 billion, with economic and trade cooperation yielding benefits for the peoples of both nations.

China and Vietnam will advance the docking between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle plan. They aim to promote infrastructure connectivity and cooperation in industrial and supply chains, thereby expanding the breadth and depth of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

The two countries are also broadening channels for people-to-people and cultural exchanges. Along the China-Vietnam border, residents, including businesspeople and tourists, frequently travel between the two countries. In the universities of both nations, an increasing number of young people are studying in the other country and learning each other's language. Online, a growing number of young people are engaging with films, TV dramas, and variety shows from each other's country.

During the visit, the two countries, focusing on six major areas: politics, security, practical cooperation, public support, multilateral affairs, and maritime issues, aim to deepen and substantiate their bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperation, working towards building a prosperous China-Vietnam community of shared future.

As a Chinese saying goes, "Friends and neighbors become closer when they visit each other more often." Exchanges on state governance between China and Vietnam will help the two countries jointly embark on their respective modernization paths, each suiting their own national conditions. This collaboration will enrich the approaches to modernization for developing countries and bring more benefits to their peoples.

As the world undergoes profound changes not seen in a century, the sound development of China-Vietnam relations will contribute positively to regional and global peace, stability, and development.

The author is a researcher with the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)