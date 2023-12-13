Xi says China, Vietnam should sail together on same ship of socialism

HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said here on Wednesday that China and Vietnam should sail together on the same ship of socialism.

In his meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Xi said both sides should be alert to and oppose any attempts to mess up Asia-Pacific, strengthen coordination and cooperation in international affairs and jointly maintain a favorable external environment.

Xi said that Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, and he jointly announced building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, opening a new chapter in bilateral ties.

Xi said he believes it will bring greater benefits to the two peoples and make positive contributions to peace, stability and development of the region and the world.

For his part, Pham Minh Chinh said Vietnam-China relations have withstood the test of time and history and will not be affected by any interference provoked by external forces.

