Mainland slams DPP's "de-Sinicization" attempts in education sector

Xinhua) 15:51, December 13, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday slammed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's attempts to push forward "de-Sinicization" on the island and sever the cultural ties across the Taiwan Strait.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a recently spotlighted video, in which a teacher from a prestigious high school in Taipei criticized the educational curriculum in Taiwan, saying the so-called "education reform" over the past two decades was guided by a "de-Sinicization" principle.

Zhu said the teacher voiced the concerns of many educators, parents, and experts in Taiwan, adding that the unpopular actions of the DPP authority are bound to face even stronger opposition from compatriots on both sides of the Strait.

Any acts of "de-Sinicization" cannot alter the ingrained Chinese cultural and national identity in Taiwan society, nor can they sever the historical connections and bonds of kinship across the Strait, said the spokesperson.

