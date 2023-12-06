So-called "Taiwan independence" leads to dead end: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:53, December 06, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Whatever high-sounding rhetoric the Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities try to use, it cannot cover up their malicious attempt to tie Taiwan residents to the war chariot of "Taiwan independence", a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks when asked to comment on Tsai Ing-wen, leader of the Taiwan region, who said at a DPP campaign rally recently that "we don't want Hong Kong-style peace, we want peace with dignity", the 2024 general election is not a choice between peace and war, and it is the people of Taiwan who must choose peace with dignity.

Noting it is not a question on foreign affairs, Wang said that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the election in the Taiwan region is purely China's internal affair.

Wang stressed that "Taiwan independence" is as incompatible with cross-Strait peace as fire with water, which means war and leads to a dead end.

Whatever high-sounding rhetoric the DPP authorities try to use, it cannot cover up their malicious attempt to tie Taiwan residents to the war chariot of "Taiwan independence", Wang said, adding that it cannot change the fact that "Taiwan independence" elements are doomed to failure, and cannot stop the irreversible trend of reunification of China.

