DPP politician's talk of dialogue not sincere, says Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 13:17, November 29, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said Taiwan politician Hsiao Bi-khim's recent talk of dialogue with the mainland is just a trick aimed at gaining votes.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to comments by the politician, a member of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), that "war with the mainland is not an option for Taiwan, and communication with the mainland is the option for maintaining peace."

In the context of refusing to acknowledge the 1992 Consensus and stubbornly adhering to a "Taiwan independence" stance, Hsiao's talk about cross-Strait communication and dialogue for maintaining peace is "nothing more than an attempt to disguise the nature and harm of 'Taiwan independence,' and gain votes through deception," Chen said.

The spokesperson emphasized that the 1992 Consensus is the common political foundation for cross-Strait dialogue and negotiation.

"There are no obstacles for any political party or group in Taiwan to communicate with us, as long as they uphold the political foundation of the 1992 Consensus," he said.

