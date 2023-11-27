No room for "Taiwan independence" separatist activities: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:11, November 27, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday stressed that the mainland is willing to create broad space for peaceful reunification across the Taiwan Strait, but will definitely not leave any room for separatist activities aimed at "Taiwan independence."

Chen Binhua, a spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to recent comments from Lai Ching-te and Hsiao Bi-khim, politicians with Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party, on cross-Strait relations. According to media reports, they expressed the view that there was no timetable on the mainland side to attack Taiwan by force.

Chen said the mainland would not tolerate or show leniency to the "Taiwan independence" forces if they dare to take risks and instigate incidents promoting "Taiwan independence."

He cited the Anti-Secession Law to say that the state shall employ non-peaceful means and other necessary measures to protect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"I want to emphasize that 'Taiwan independence' means war," the spokesperson added.

Lai and Hsiao, both "Taiwan independence" separatists, have distorted facts and downplayed the harmfulness and danger of "Taiwan independence" separatist activities to deceive voters in the 2024 leadership election in Taiwan, Chen said.

He called on people in Taiwan to oppose "Taiwan independence" and promote the return of cross-Strait relations to the path of peaceful development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)