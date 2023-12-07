Home>>
Chinese FM stresses China's position on Taiwan question
(Xinhua) 09:07, December 07, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed on Wednesday China's solemn position on the Taiwan question, urging the United States not to interfere in China's internal affairs, not to support and connive with any forces of "Taiwan independence."
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks over a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.
