Sri Lanka's rice harvest data shows gov't efforts successful: minister

COLOMBO, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera said on Monday that the country's annual rice demand is 25,40,000 tonnes, and this year's harvest is expected to reach 27,50,000 tonnes.

Addressing a press conference in the capital Colombo, Amaraweera said the figures show the success of government interventions last year.

In 2024, the government will encourage the cultivation of maize, chillies, and yams to achieve self-sufficiency in growing these crops, reducing reliance on imports, said the minister.

He added that the South Asian country is bird flu-free, which means it could expand chicken exports.

The minister said the government also plans to revitalize the cultivation of rubber and enhance the quality and yield of tea.

The government will also work to attract the younger generation to engage in the field of agriculture, and promote agricultural modernization, he said.

Employment in the field of agriculture accounted for about 26.5 percent of the total labor force, according to figures released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

