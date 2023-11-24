Over 5,000 people remain affected by weather-related disasters in Sri Lanka

Xinhua) 15:24, November 24, 2023

COLOMBO, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Over 5,000 people belonging to more than 1,400 families still remained affected by weather-related disasters in Sri Lanka, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said in a report on Friday.

The DMC said these people living in 11 administrative districts of the South Asian country had been affected by various disasters such as heavy rain, landslides, lightning, floods and road cut failures.

In a weather forecast issued on Friday, Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology said showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western Provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

"A few showers may occur at some places in Northern Province and in Trincomalee district. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers," it said.

