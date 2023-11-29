Sri Lanka to present 3 proposals at COP28 climate conference: state media

Xinhua) 10:19, November 29, 2023

COLOMBO, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will present three proposals at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), the country's state media reported on Tuesday.

The state-owned Daily News reported that Sri Lanka's main proposal is to establish a climate change university in the country.

The other two proposals include the establishment of a climate justice forum for developing countries inconvenienced by the activities of developed countries, and the establishment of a tropical belt forum for tropical rainforests.

The state media reported that 20 youth delegates from Sri Lanka will participate under the sponsorship of non-governmental organizations.

COP28, which refers to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is scheduled to be held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

